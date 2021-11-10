Local shuttle service adds new routes in eastern Utah

IDAHO FALLS – A popular regional shuttle service is expanding its route for customers.

Eastern Idaho-based Salt Lake Express announced in a news release Tuesday they’re now taking passengers to Vernal, Heber City, Moab and Blanding, Utah, as of Nov. 1.

“There is so much that these places have to offer,” Salt Lake Express owner Jacob Price says in a news release. “They often get overlooked but they are filled with rich history, culture, and things to do and see. We are hoping to serve the local communities as well as tourists looking for access to these recreational destinations.”

The shuttle company will provide transportation from those destinations into larger metropolitan areas like Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden twice a day, 365 days a year.

The route originating in Vernal will make stops in Roosevelt, Duchesne, Heber City, Park City, and into the Salt Lake Airport and downtown Salt Lake City. The new Blanding route stops in Monticello, Moab, Green River, Price, Spanish Fork, as well as the Salt Lake Airport and downtown. Both routes also make connections as far south as Las Vegas and north into Idaho and Montana.

These new routes on the eastern side of the state were added to accommodate people in smaller communities where there is no regular busing service. According to the news release, these routes will give rural residents better access to healthcare, the international airport, and other amenities.

“What we do here at Salt Lake Express is connect people with where they need to be, especially those who don’t have a great deal of resources available to them,” says Price.

Salt Lake Express got its start 27 years ago in Rexburg. Company spokeswoman Kathy Pope tells EastIdahoNews.com they initially saw a need to provide a shuttle service for college students at then Ricks College. It has grown to become the largest transportation service in the region, offering shuttle rides through the Interstate 15 corridor in Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana. It also connects with other carriers across the U.S.

Getaway destinations to Jackson, Wyoming, Sun Valley, Park City, Utah, St. George, Utah, Las Vegas, Nevada and Reno, Nevada are available.

Pope says more than 300,000 passengers used the service last year.

To learn more or book a trip, visit the website or call (800) 356-9796.