Madison firefighters conducting live burn training in Rexburg neighborhood

REXBURG – If you see flames and smoke at a Rexburg intersection Saturday, don’t be alarmed.

The Madison Fire Department will be doing a live training burn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2nd East and Moody Road/2000 North.

Fire Department spokeswoman Amber Steckley says in a news release the purpose of the training is to provide firefighters an additional opportunity to see and interact with live fire.

“We urge people in the area to use caution when driving by this location, and also to be safe

while doing so,” she says.