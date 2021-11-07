Man charged for running from crash that sent two to the hospital

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies have arrested a Rigby man who allegedly ran from a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash on Oct. 4 after 10 p.m. near 145th North and 35th East. When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman in a heavily damaged Toyota Celica and a Ford F350 belonging to Sergio Guzman-Pantaleon, 42. According to court records, witnesses saw a Hispanic man running on foot from the crash into Jefferson County.

The two in the Toyota were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as deputies began searching the F350.

Court records show investigators found a partly empty Corona beer bottle, a butane torch, a container with THC wax, and currency rolled in a way commonly used to snort pills and drugs. Investigators also report finding marijuana and what was believed to be cocaine.

Inside the car, deputies also found Guzman-Pantaleon’s wallet and other items belonging to the man.

The F350 also reportedly sideswiped a second pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Investigators sent the case to Bonneville County prosecutors who charged Guzman-Pantaleon with felony leaving the scene of a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

A warrant for Guzman-Pantaleon was issued Oct. 20 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Sunday, Oct. 24. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released.

A preliminary hearing for Guzman-Pantaleon is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Although Guzman-Pantaleon is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.