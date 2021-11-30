Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Rexburg

REXBURG — Rexubrg Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Rexburg Monday night.

Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the collision occurred within the last hour on South Center Street and West 7th South.

A man, whose name has not been released, has been seriously injured.

Officers are just arriving so the cause and other details of the crash are not yet available.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours while officers determine what happened. They are asking you to avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.