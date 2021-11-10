Man who stole tools from worksite sentenced to probation

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who pleaded guilty to burglary has been sentenced to seven years on probation.

Travis James Schmidt, 29, was previously arrested and charged in connection with a July construction site burglary. He recently reached a plea agreement that resulted in the probation, in addition to some $9,165.25 in fines, according to court documents.

District Court Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of five to 10 years, in accordance with the agreement. However, Schmidt could still serve the prison term if he is unsuccessful on probation.

The burglary occurred over the July 4 weekend. When workers returned to the site on July 6, they found that numerous tools and pieces of equipment were missing. Police discovered that one of the items reported stolen from the job site had been sold the day before at a local pawn shop, which led them to Schmidt.

He was taken into custody three days later and entered a guilty plea on Aug. 2.