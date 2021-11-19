Man working at car wash surprised with new car from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Scott is a very kind young man who tries to help everyone in need. His neighbor is blind and Scott helps her when her husband can’t. He has given her rides to the grocery store, doctor appointments and other places.

This year has been difficult for Scott. He was hit by an uninsured driver and did not have money to replace or repair his vehicle. Scott now has to rely on rides from other people to get to work at Pony Express in Ammon. Sometimes he is two hours early for his shift and other times he stays hours after it’s over – just so he has transportation.

Scott is always helping others, jumps in to mow his neighbor’s lawn or shovel their driveway and does his best to always do his best.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could visit Scott at work and present him with a very special Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!