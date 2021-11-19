Meridian police searching for missing teenager last seen in Eagle on Wednesday night

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Meridian Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who did not attend school on Thursday and was last seen on Wednesday night.

Nicholas “Nick” Garvin was last seen around S. White Castle Avenue and W. Preston Street in Eagle at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

“It is believed he took his bike and ran away, and police and family are worried for his safety,” the release stated, adding that he is possibly in danger.

Nick is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair, according to the release. The Meridian teen was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with a brown fur collar, blue jeans and a black cowboy hat. When he left home, he took a white Trek bicycle with him.

Police are asking for anyone with information about Nick’s whereabouts to call 208-377-6790 or to leave a Crime Stoppers tip at 208-343-2677 or www.343cops.com.