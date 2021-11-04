Montana man cut father’s throat with electric knife, gets 20 years

GREAT FALLS, Montana (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for cutting his father’s throat with an electric knife two years ago, nearly killing him.

Anthony Kevin Wall, of Black Eagle, pleaded guilty to attempted deliberate homicide in July for the December 2019 attack on his father that left him with health issues and impaired speech, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

District Judge David Grubich sentenced Wall on Wednesday to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended.

Dan Wall testified that his brother was lost in addiction at the time of the attack and the family wanted him to get the help he needs.

Anthony Wall, 57, has already served nearly two years in custody and gets credit for that time toward his sentence.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said Wall will have the opportunity to receive mental health and addiction treatment while he is incarcerated.