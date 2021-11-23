One dead in crash near Mackay

MACKAY – A man was thrown from his vehicle during a two-vehicle crash near Mackay Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 44-year-old man from Hamilton, Montana, whose name was not released, was headed north on U.S. 93 in a Toyota Corolla. ISP reports he left the road, overcorrected and crossed the center line and hit a southbound Toyota Sequoia SUV head-on. A 26-year-old woman from Challis was driving the SUV.

“The male was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injures on scene,” the news release says. “The female was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.”

Both lanes were blocked for about five hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The Custer and Butte County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP in the response. ISP is conducting the investigation.