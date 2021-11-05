Police asking for help to find endangered women possibly in Idaho

PENDLETON, Oregon — Police are asking for help to find two women from Oregon who authorities say are endangered and possibly in Idaho.

Pendleton Oregon Police say Dorothy “Kae” Turner, 84, and Heidi Turner, 58, left Oregon to go to Utah in a gold 2015 Chrysler Town and Country. Idaho State PSP said in a news release the two last spoke with a family member and they were on an “unusual route” in Idaho.

The Turners then did not answer their phones, but their Oregon license plate 432MDR possibly hit on a license plate reader at milepost 1 on Interstate 90 near Post Falls.

Reported sightings came in Franklin and Payette. A truck driver also reported seeing a vehicle matching the mini van’s description at a Little Stinkers truck stop at exit 13 on Interstate 84 near Payette.

If anyone sees the women, they are asked to check on their welfare and call the Umatilla Oregon County Dispatch Center at (541) 966-3650.