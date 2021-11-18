Police searching for missing teenager who is pregnant and possibly injured

TODAY'S WEATHER
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Danielle Edmo
Danielle Lauren Edmo

FORT HALL — A Fort Hall teenager who is pregnant and reportedly has a broken leg is missing.

The Idaho Missing Person’s clearinghouse lists 16-year-old Danielle Lauren Edmo as missing since Nov. 1. Danielle’s mother posted on Facebook to give more insight into her disappearance and hopes people can help find her.

“She is currently just under four months pregnant and has a broken left femur she is probably in the company of some not-so-good adults,” Krysta Edmo wrote in the Facebook post.

Danielle is 5’8″ and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Idaho State Police’s missing person database.

Anyone with information about Danielle’s whereabouts is urged to call Fort Hall Tribal Police at (208) 478-4000.

