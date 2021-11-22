Police: Teen reported missing is found dead north of Eagle; ‘no foul play’ suspected

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — The Meridian teen who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead on Friday evening, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Nicholas “Nick” Garvin, 14, was found deceased north of downtown Eagle city limits, near where North Eagle Road turns into Willow Creek Road.

Garvin was reported to have run away from home on Wednesday with his bicycle. Police said he was last seen in the area of South White Castle Avenue and West Preston Street in Eagle, several miles south of where his body was found “late Friday evening,” near 4000 Willow Creek Road, according to a news release.

“No foul play is suspected,” Meridian Police said in the release, adding that the cause of death will be released by the Ada County Coroner.

“The Meridian Police Department and the family would like to thank the public, Eagle Fire, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and Civil Air Patrol for their efforts in the search for Nick,” the release said.

“If you or someone you know needs help, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (208) 398-4357 or (800) 273-8255,” the release added.