Quadriplegic hunter moved to tears when surprised with gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Byron was in a car accident that damaged his spinal cord when he was 16 years old. He has been in a wheelchair ever since but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves.

He is able to hunt and shoot a rifle with a high quad shooting mount using his chin to aim the rifle and his mouth to fire. He has a very supportive group of friends and family that assist him with hunting, shooting and outdoor activities. He has to hunt from the road or areas that are wheelchair accessible due to limited mobility.

A few months ago, Byron was hit by a car in an intersection while crossing the street. He broke some bones, was admitted to the hospital and his wheelchair was damaged.

Everyone who knows Byron loves him and Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could go surprise him with some early Christmas gifts. Check out the video above!