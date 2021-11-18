Running 4 Heroes founder Zechariah Cartledge answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m talking with Zechariah Cartledge, the 13-year-old founder of Running 4 Heroes. Zechariah runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He says he wants to honor those who gave up their lives so we may live in a better world.

Running 4 Heroes has turned into a non-profit 501(c)(3) and Zechariah travels the country raising awareness and running.

Here are the questions I asked him:

What made you start Running 4 Heroes, how old were you and how long has it been around?

How many miles have you run total?

Out of all the people you have met, are there any whose stories have touched you more than others?

What do you like to do when you’re not running?

How many states have you visited and have you been to Idaho to try our famous potatoes?

How long do you plan to be involved in Running 4 Heroes?

What advice do you have for me and other kids who want to make a difference in their communities?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above.

You can learn more about Running 4 Heroes on the organization’s website or Facebook page.