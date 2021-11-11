Santa and Mrs. Claus stunned with gifts from a real Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Steven “Grizz” Andrews has spent his entire life helping other people. He is permanently disabled but doesn’t let that stop him from helping the less fortunate in his community with his time and handy expertise. He has a soft spot for the elderly and widows who might not have access or money for contractors. Grizz has installed countless access ramps and grab bars in homes, fixed sprinkler systems, front doors and windows.

Grizz and his wife Susan have been dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Susan’s handmade costumes for several years and volunteering their time at local elementary schools. They will never accept pay for this as they say it’s not in the spirit of the season. They LOVE Christmas!

Grizz was recently diagnosed with cancer and due to his treatment, he will be unable to play Santa this year. This act of service is one of his favorite parts of the season and he will definitely miss it. Grizz has taught many how important service is through his actions in the community and his extensive work helping others find their ancestors through genealogical work. On the outside, he may look like a biker, but inside he truly embodies the spirit of Christmas.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News else to surprise Santa and Mrs. Claus with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video above!