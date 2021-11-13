Secret Santa has a comfortable surprise for this woman undergoing dialysis

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Carmen is a light in this world and all those who know her would say the exact same. She is a fighter and always has a smile on her face despite everything she’s been through and everything she has to battle on a daily basis.

She doesn’t take life for granted and counts her blessings every day. She is always doing things for others and helping out wherever she can to make people happy.

Carmen is 36 and has had type one diabetes since she was four. Throughout her life, she has been hospitalized, had countless surgeries, and currently has stage four kidney failure as well as her pancreas. She is on kidney dialysis and works full time to pay her medical bills.

Carmen does all this with a smile on her sweet face and never ever complains despite her daily obstacles, pain, and dying body. She is a gift to this world and could really use the magic Secret Santa could give her.

Carmen stopped going to the dialysis center and is now doing dialysis at home. She is in desperate need of a medical chair recliner or a nice comfortable recliner she could nap on while she does her dialysis.

Secret Santa asked us to go visit Carmen with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!