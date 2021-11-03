Sorensen bests Beitia in bid for re-election for American Falls mayor

AMERICAN FALLS — With 69% of the vote, American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen earned the right to remain in office.

Sorensen was named the interim mayor last June after Marc Beitia, who had been elected to his third term in 2017, stepped down from the part-time position to satisfy his retirement requirements. Sorensen had been serving her first term as councilwoman at the time.

She spent the last 16 months implementing a plan she believes will guide the city to a promising future.

“It’s demanding,” she told EastIdahoNews.com prior to the election. “It’s been a sacrifice, but very rewarding. … I’m not ready to be done yet.”

As she explained, there have been some large-scale issues she has addressed in her time in the office, including improving the noncompliant water lines and rewriting the City Code Book.

“Fixing some of these issues, it might be kinds of painful now but it’s so we don’t have those issues in decades and generations to come,” she added. “We can fix it now.”

As for Beitia, he will still be tasked with difficult doings.

“I still teach at school, and we’re starting a brand new season of FFA competitions,” he said over the phone Tuesday night.

Prior to the election, both Sorensen and Beitia said that they would be willing to work together, as they have in the past. On Beitia’s end, that offer stands.

“If she needs my help, I’m happy to help,” he said.