Two killed, one flown to hospital following crash in Emmett

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Nov. 8, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 52 at Thornock Road, west of Emmett.

A 50-year-old male from Payette was traveling eastbound on State Highway 52 in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe crossed over the centerline into the westbound lanes and struck a 1993 Ford F150, driven by a 60-year-old male from Garden Valley.

A passenger in the Tahoe and the driver of the F150 succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Tahoe was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Tahoe was wearing a seatbelt. The passenger of the Tahoe and the driver of the F150 were not wearing seatbelts.

Next of kin has been notified. The roadway was blocked for approximately 5 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.