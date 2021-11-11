Utahn arrested after wedding party killing; more arrests expected

MIDVALE, Utah (KSL.com)— One man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a wedding party in Midvale over the weekend.

But the gunman or gunmen were still outstanding as of Thursday and Unified police say additional arrests are expected.

Daniel Brando Garcia, 22, was arrested late Wednesday for investigation of obstruction of justice and rioting.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oscar Avila, 28, of Midvale, was attending a family wedding at the Ganesh Center, 145 E. Fort Union Boulevard, when three uninvited guests showed up. The three were “causing trouble” and as they were being escorted from the building, a fight broke out, according to a police booking affidavit.

When the group got outside to the parking lot, a fourth person — who has been identified by the Metro Gang Unit — started the fight back up, according to the affidavit. That’s when police say one of the people escorted from the building brandished a gun.

One of the men pointed a gun at three people, including Avila’s mother who was getting married, and then shot Avila who was already on the ground, the affidavit states. In the video collected by police of the incident, two gunshots can be heard.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related. The wedding party was large enough that officers from Cottonwood Heights police, Murray police and West Jordan police were called to help assist with crowd control after the shooting.

After Garcia was arrested, he denied being at the wedding, even when confronted with video evidence and accounts from at least two witnesses, according to the affidavit.

“Garcia was involved in a large gang-related fight where the victim was shot and killed. Garcia took an active part. There are two firearms outstanding that were seen and/or used during the fight. During the search of Garcia’s bedroom, a pistol was located hidden in his bedroom closet. There are still multiple suspects at large. There are witnesses involved in this case that fear for their safety,” police wrote in the affidavit.