Vandals caught after causing more than $1,000 in damage to Rigby park

RIGBY — Two 14-year-old boys have been caught by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after causing thousands of dollars in damage to a local park.

“They ripped off the toilet paper holders, broke the soap dispenser, busted the automatic light switch out, took a big rock to the hand dryer. They put stuff down the toilet. I have no idea what it was. Just anything they could damage, they did,” said Mickey Eames, Jefferson County Parks & Recreation manager.

The vandalism happened at Jefferson County Lake in Rigby early in the morning on Nov. 12. According to a Facebook post made by Jefferson County Parks & Recreation, the vandals had broken off a new maple tree that was planted last summer.

“Frustrated and mad. Those are the two emotions I felt. The tree alone was $400 that they busted off,” Eames told EastIdahoNews.com.

She believes the two boys caused $2,000 worth of damage.

A press release sent by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said two male suspects were caught on security cameras causing extensive damage to the public restrooms, breaking toilets and sinks. The suspects damaged landscaping and trees and stole signs when they left the area. They were also connected to multiple mailbox vandalisms in the area.

Suspects caught on security cameras | Courtesy Jefferson County Parks & Recreation

Damage to soap dispenser | Courtesy Jefferson County Parks & Recreation

“I would just hope that they would understand that this is not the way to conduct yourself. I mean, we work really hard to keep our parks pretty and nice and up to date and working and to come in and to do that kind of damage is really disheartening,” said Eames.

On Nov. 15, the two 14-year-old suspects were interviewed by deputies. They admitted to what they had done and now the case has been forwarded to the county prosecutor for charges.

“I am hoping that they have them do community service and I hope that they would get them out there this summer and do work out there so they know how much work it takes to keep things nice,” Eames said.

Eames says Parks & Recreation will be installing deadbolt locks on doors and they will be fixing and repairing all the damages done at Jefferson County Lake.

Since the suspects are minors, their names will not be released.

