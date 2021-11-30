Warrant issued after man charged with drug trafficking misses court date

POCATELLO — A man facing multiple felonies, including heroin trafficking, is wanted after he failed to appear in court.

Daniel John Tuckett, 39, was a no-show at his Nov. 8 arraignment hearing, according to court documents, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

RELATED | Man allegedly in possession of meth, heroin and fentanyl potentially facing 3 life sentences

After posting a $100,000 bond on Aug. 13, Tuckett failed to appear at his arraignment.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department pulled Tuckett over for a misdemeanor warrant on Aug. 10. During the stop, a drug detection K9 was walked around his vehicle. When the dog indicated drugs in the car, police searched it.

Inside the car, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and LSD.

He was booked and charged with heroin trafficking, possession with intent to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Each of the three charges carry prison sentences up to life. Tuckett also faces fines up to a combined $65,000 for the three felonies.