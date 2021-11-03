Water boil advisory lifted in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A water boil advisory that’s been in place in Blackfoot since last week has now been lifted.

A news release posted on the city’s Facebook page Wednesday said city officials received test results from a water sample taken Tuesday. The results showed the water is free of bacteria.

The city of Blackfoot issued a boil advisory last Thursday after routine water samples were taken in the southeast part of Blackfoot. One of the samples had tested positive for E. coli.

Last week, the city of Blackfoot Water Department injected chlorine into the water system to aid in cleaning the water mainlines, residential service lines, and commercial service lines.

The boil order has been lifted as of 12:30 p.m Wednesday.

“Residents may choose to flush their indoor plumbing for 15 minutes and clean the aerators on faucets if they have additional concerns about the water at their home. A small amount of chlorine will remain in the water system for about a week,” the release said.

If residents do have any questions, they are asked to contact the Water Department at (208) 785-8608.