Woman dies of injuries sustained during ATV crash

FISH HAVEN — The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a woman.

The crash occurred at 8:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven, according to a county news release.

Deputies discovered an ATV driven by 36-yr-old Alicia Springfield, of Ogden, Utah, had gone out of control and overturned. The woman was the only rider on the ATV. She was treated at the scene and transported by Bear Lake County Ambulance Service to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.

Life saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful and the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

