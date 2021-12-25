A last minute Secret Santa Christmas Eve surprise for a teenager battling cancer

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Audrey is a friendly, enthusiastic 7th-grade student in Rigby who recently began having leg pain. Her parents took her to doctors, and after a variety of tests, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – an aggressive form of bone cancer.

Audrey has spent the past two months going back and forth to Salt Lake City with her mom for cancer treatment, including chemotherapy. She has many surgeries and appointments ahead of her as she deals with this diagnosis.

She has been in the hospital the past few weeks and was not expected to be home for Christmas, but late Friday evening she was released to return to eastern Idaho!

The East Idaho News elves made a last minute emergency trip to make sure Audrey could receive the gifts from Secret Santa. Watch the video above to see the surprise!