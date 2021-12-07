Amber Alert continues as law enforcement continue search for northern Idaho girl and suspect

LEWISTON – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lewiston Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Lillian Dixon of Lewiston who has been missing since Friday, December 3. It is believed that Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. It is believed the pair were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday, December 6. There was another sighting of the pair 30 miles away in Pomeroy, Washington later in the day.

Law enforcement now believe Bowles may have stolen a vehicle and the pair may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Washington state license plate BKA0197. Multiple felony warrants are on file for Bowles for child molestation out of Garfield County, Washington.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Lillian is 5 foot 2 and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with “8” on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Jonathan is 6 foot 2 and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you see either of them, call 911 immediately or the Idaho State Police at (208) 209-8730. You can also call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.