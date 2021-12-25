Ammon man charged with statutory rape

AMMON — Prosecutors have charged an Ammon man with the statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called in August after the victim said Nicholas McCabe, 20, had raped her outside in a parking lot. McCabe is now charged with felony rape where the victim is 16 and the perpetrator is three or more years older.

The victim told investigators McCabe sexually assaulted her in the back of a vehicle in the parking lot of an office building, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When deputies spoke with McCabe, court documents indicate he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim but claimed it was consensual. Under Idaho law, a 16-year-old is not legally able to consent to sex with someone of McCabe’s age.

Prosecutors charged McCabe in October and he was arrested Dec. 17. McCabe made his first court appearance Monday.

A preliminary hearing for McCabe is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Although McCabe is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.