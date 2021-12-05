Ammon mayor looking to fill city council seat left open after resignation

AMMON — The Ammon City Council finds itself with an open seat after Councilmember Byron Wiscombe resigned Thursday.

Wiscombe served eight years on the City Council and the current term of the vacated seat ends Dec. 31. Wiscombe was re-elected to another term to begin in January after running unopposed in the November election.

“According to Idaho Statute, Mayor Coletti must appoint an Ammon resident to fill the vacant seat for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023, rather than the full four-year term,” A news release from the city of Ammon says.

Coletti is taking applications to fill the seat with letters of interest and resumes from Ammon residents. Those interested in applying can email applications to Colletti at scoletti@cityofammon.us or mail their applications to 2135 South Ammon Road.

Applications are open until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

An election for the seat will take place for a two-year term in November 2023. In the November 2025 election, the seat will be up to its standard four-year term.