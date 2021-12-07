Boise-based computer chip firm Micron plans design center in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A microchip maker will open a design center in Atlanta next month that it says will create 500 jobs.

Idaho-based Micron Technology made the announcement Monday, saying it wanted its design center for memory chips to be near Georgia Tech and other Atlanta-area colleges. It will be the first operation in Georgia for Micron, which is the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world.

The location will help Micron partner with universities and expand its talent pool, said Micron Executive Vice President of Technology and Products Scott DeBoer.

“Atlanta is an emerging hub for high-tech innovation, and our Atlanta Design Center will serve as one of Micron’s key memory design and engineering locations,” DeBoer said in a statement.

Micron’s plan follows other recent expansion announcements in Georgia by Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Airbnb and Korean microchip firm SK. Much of the activity is centered in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood near Georgia Tech.

“As one of the nation’s leading research universities, with unique strengths that are at the core of the semiconductor industry, we look forward to collaborating and growing our talent and research partnership with Micron,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement.

Micron said it also aimed to build links with Emory University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the University of Georgia.

The expansion will include offices, a data center and research and development operations, with Micron hiring computer chip researchers, computer hardware researchers and electrical and electronic engineers. The company didn’t give a dollar value for its investment or say how much workers would earn.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials hailed Micron’s arrival as part of an effort to ease supply chain roadblocks. It’s unclear what incentives Micron might receive from state and local governments.

Micron has offices in five other states and 17 countries.