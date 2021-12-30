Chimney, other issues caused fire that destroyed three buildings in Hamer

HAMER — A chimney problem, combined with several other factors, ultimately led to the fire that burned down three buildings in Hamer last week.

The fire happened around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 1910 Old Highway 91. All three buildings are a loss, including the Hamer Store, which was built in 1910.

“The fire department did a great job trying to extinguish that fire, but unfortunately, with the amount of fuel inside of the building, it was just a lost cause,” Brian Owens, a deputy fire marshal in Idaho Falls, said Thursday.

Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the primary reason for the fire that destroyed the three buildings was due to improper material such as an aluminum irrigation pipe that was being used as a chimney flue.

Another issue was the large number of tires inside.

“(The building) was used for tire storage and other combustibles. That was the leading problem that we had out there on that fire. It was just overloaded with improper storage of tires,” said Owens. “We’ve had some issues out there with that building in the past.”

He said in a situation like this, it’s an important reminder to clean the chimneys in your house often.

“If they (people) have a wood-burning stove, clean the chimneys. Have them inspected annually by a qualified individual. Just make sure if you are going to install one, make sure that it’s done by a professional,” Owens said.

One person was treated on scene for minor burn injuries on the hands and is expected to be OK, Owens said.

Courtesy Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office