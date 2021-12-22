Chubbuck man arrested following high-speed chase, rollover crash

POCATELLO — A local man is in custody following a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash in Fort Hall.

Philbert Dean Lossing, 38, faces felony charges of attempting to flee an officer, driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine stemming from the incident. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container while operating a vehicle, as well as two counts of misdemeanor injury to a child.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper with the Idaho State Police was passed by a black Hyundai sedan traveling around 100 mph on Interstate 15 north of Pocatello, according to an ISP news release.

The trooper activated emergency lights and began pursuing the car, which exited I-15 at East Ross Fork Road. Shortly after turning onto Hiline Road, the car lost control and rolled off the right shoulder.

The driver got out under his own power and was placed under arrest. Troopers found three passengers inside the vehicle, a woman and two juveniles. All had been wearing seat belts.

All four occupants were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Lossing was transported to Bannock County Jail, where he is being held as he awaits a preliminary hearing and bail setting. No date for hearing has been set yet.