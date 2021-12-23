Driver was passed out behind the wheel and surrounded by drugs, deputies say

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a Bonneville County man for multiple felonies after finding him passed out in his car in the middle of the road.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said that around 2 a.m., deputies were called about a car in the left-hand turn lane of Lincoln Road and North Yellowstone Highway with the driver passed out. The car was in drive, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Police found Skyler S. Standley, 26, in the driver’s seat passed out with a large number of pills scattered in the front seat, according to the release.

A deputy woke Standley and detained him. When investigators asked Standley about the pills, he described them as “dirty 30s,” a type of fentanyl-laced pill. Standley reportedly told investigators he had smoked the pills earlier in the day.

A search of Standley’s car uncovered a drug pipe, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of marijuana wax and 179 suspected fentanyl pills. Deputies also found a .22 caliber revolver in Standley’s pocket.

Standley was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony possession of fentanyl pills, felony possession of meth and unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Similar arrests

Over the past week, the sheriff’s office arrested another man and woman in separate incidents after finding them passed out in vehicles.

Presley J. Peterson, 28, of Lewisville was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew A. Skaar, 32, was arrested after being found slumped over the wheel of his pickup truck after reportedly drinking alcohol and smoking methamphetamine. Skaar was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Although those mentioned in this story are accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Standley is scheduled for Dec. 29 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.