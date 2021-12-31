Extreme cold temperatures expected this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — This week’s frequent snowfall is expected to finally let up late Friday afternoon, but it will be followed by an extreme drop in temperatures.

Across the region, temperatures will drop below zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for the majority of central and eastern Idaho from 11 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero are expected.

Those temperatures have the potential to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

