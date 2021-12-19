TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
28°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 4mph SSE
H 25 • L 20
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Fire at Lagoon destroys historic candy shop, bumper cars

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Utah

  Published at

Share This
lagoon fire

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A fire that was extinguished in Lagoon’s popular candy shop on Saturday reignited later that night, spreading to the kids bumper car ride, destroying both of the attractions.

South Davis Fire Department and Farmington Fire Department responded to Lagoon on Saturday night after an employee noticed smoke, Lagoon spokesman Adam Leishman said.

The fire caused smoke and water damage, Leishman added.

Farmington, South Davis Metro, Kaysville, Layton and Hill Air Force Base fire crews responded to the initial blaze.

lagoon 1
Courtesy Nicole Heywood

lagoon 2
Courtesy Nicole Heywood

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: