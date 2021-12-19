Fire at Lagoon destroys historic candy shop, bumper cars

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A fire that was extinguished in Lagoon’s popular candy shop on Saturday reignited later that night, spreading to the kids bumper car ride, destroying both of the attractions.

South Davis Fire Department and Farmington Fire Department responded to Lagoon on Saturday night after an employee noticed smoke, Lagoon spokesman Adam Leishman said.

The fire caused smoke and water damage, Leishman added.

Farmington, South Davis Metro, Kaysville, Layton and Hill Air Force Base fire crews responded to the initial blaze.

Courtesy Nicole Heywood