Forecasters expect snow across eastern Idaho over the weekend

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service expects a winter storm to bring snow across eastern Idaho over the weekend.

NWS forecasters say the heaviest snow will fall in the Sawtooth and Sun Valley areas and as a result, have issued winter storm warnings for those regions NWS expects snowfall to begin Saturday afternoon and increase overnight through Sunday morning. Snowfall could make travel difficult to impossible in the Central Mountains during this time, according to the NWS.

In lower areas like the Snake River Plain, forecasters expect scattered showers through the weekend and into early next week. The forecast for Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot indicates about an inch of snowfall through Monday night. Rexburg can expect one to two inches and the Teton Valley can expect three to four inches of snow.

There is also a winter storm warning in northern Fremont County. The Island Park area could see upwards of 18 inches of snow, with increasing precipitation late Saturday through Sunday. Forecasters are giving a 75% chance of snow of six inches or more and a 45% chance of a foot or more in the highlands.

