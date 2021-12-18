Geese left to waste in Franklin dumpster

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

FRANKLIN – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the waste of four Canada geese in the Southeast Region.

On Dec. 7, a concerned citizen reported the dead geese which had been dropped into a dumpster at the corner of Main Street and U.S. Highway 91 in Franklin near the Idaho-Utah border. Some of the breast meat had been removed from one goose; however, no attempts had been made to properly salvage meat from the other three.

According to Idaho Code 36-1202, hunters must take the edible portions of harvested game birds, which in this case, is the breast meat.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, contact the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game office at (208) 232-4703 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.