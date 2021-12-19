Getting to Know Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Kerry Hammon, Public Information Officer, City of Idaho Falls/Idaho Falls Fire Department.

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? We proudly serve the needs of our community. As far as my position, I’m one of the three Public Information Officers (PIO) responsible for communicating city information to the public using various methods: website, social media, print, television, radio, text alerts, etc. PIOs also wear the hat of photographer, videographer, graphic designer, event planner, and public relations – whatever it takes to keep our community informed and engaged. The two departments I cover are Idaho Falls Fire Department and Public Works, but the City’s PIOs are cross-trained to assist with all City departments as needed.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday (don’t need to include year)? I was born in Pocatello on June 10.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I’ve lived in eastern Idaho my entire life, which is 29 years (wink).

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. My first job after high school was at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where I worked in cardiology as a medical transcriptionist. After college, I worked as a Certified Medical Assistant at Idaho Heart Institute.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Going back to school for my Bachelor’s Degree and working for the Chamber of Commerce is when my career really took off. I met and worked with many wonderful community members and employees from nonprofits, businesses, as well as city government. I am very fortunate to now call many of them colleagues and friends.

7. Tell us about your family. I know it sounds cliché but I’m married to my best friend, Jim Hammon. Together we have four adult children ages 22, 21, 20, and 18. In October, we were blessed with our first grandson, Rhys, who already has me wrapped around his pinky.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. “The Untethered Soul,” by Michael Singer, “The Power of Now,” by Eckhart Tolle, and “The Shack,” by William P. Young are just a few of the books that inspired me. As far as movies, I would have to say, “The Bucket List.”

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. One of my past mistakes was letting the opinions of others keep me from becoming a better version of myself. I’m proud of where I am and who I am today because of my decision to remove myself from negativity as much as possible while surrounding myself with amazing trustworthy people who support me and my family.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? If I could figure out how to exercise without injuring myself, that would be fabulous! Haha! I love to run, but my “seasoned” body yells at me now whenever I attempt to even jog. Bring on yoga! As far as professionally, while the past couple of years have been challenging, they’ve also provided me the opportunity to pause, reevaluate current processes, refine them, and make improvements. I anticipate the next 12 months will hold more of the same, in addition to keeping up with all the exciting city projects coming down the pike.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Wow! Only one? How about one sentence with multiple tidbits? Immerse yourself in the knowledge of those around you, know and understand your community very well, never lose sight of your why, and pack your vehicle with layers of clothing as well as snacks and chargers because you never know what kind of interesting circumstance you’ll find yourself in from day-to-day.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I wouldn’t change a thing. I am who I am today because of the challenges and struggles I overcame. My trials make me a better mentor for the next person who will eventually fill my shoes.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? My husband and I go out frequently to support a lot of local restaurants, so it’s hard to pinpoint just one. All three of our girls work in food service, so we have a lot of respect for the challenges that the industry and its employees face.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. Hmmm … I can talk like E.T.? I’m not sure if that qualifies me for the next season of “America’s Got Talent,” but it makes my friends giggle. (And, no East Idaho News, I won’t do it on camera next time you interview me, haha.) While my position is very public, I’m a very shy introvert who appreciates the solitude of being at home reading a good book, repurposing furniture, or renovating our home.

15. How do you like your potatoes? I’m an Idaho gal through and through! I LOVE French fries, baked potatoes, and my husband’s fried potatoes, especially while camping. Yum!

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.