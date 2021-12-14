Husband and wife get a life-changing surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Jaeme works every day at the courthouse but has to leave work to transport her husband, Bill, to dialysis three times a week. Bill hasn’t been able to work for a few years now because of his health.

Jaeme helps out everyone – neighbors, friends, people at church – whoever needs it. Bill is almost completely blind now but is always upbeat. They love each other and serve everyone. One thing that would make their lives easier is a portable oxygen tank so Bill can go more places.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News Elves to pay Jaeme a visit. She wasn’t home but we tracked her down at the courthouse. Watch the video above to see the surprise!