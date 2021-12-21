Idaho Falls Animal Shelter dog adoptions will be free this week

IDAHO FALLS — Dog adoptions will be free for the rest of the week at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter just in time for the holidays.

“This is a great and wonderful thing. It can be very beneficial and very helpful for a family that needs a little bit of assistance to bring a dog home for Christmas,” said Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

Free dog adoptions started on Monday and will go through Friday, Dec. 24, thanks to a realtor named Jill Kienlen with Sweet Group Realty.

“We have a lot of very kind people in our community, especially people who are passionate about animals. The shelter does have a few people in the community that regularly will come by and will do this kind of thing,” said Clements.

All dog adoptions will include spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations and licenses.

Clements told EastIdahoNews.com 24 dogs are at the shelter. Fifteen of them are available for adoption.

Clements did want to remind those that are thinking about adopting a dog to know that it’s a commitment for at least 15 years.

“With it being Christmas week, occasionally around this time of year, we see this being where people will pick up an animal or a puppy, and they think this will be so much fun, and they aren’t really thinking about the commitment that they are making at the time and how much work and effort goes into being a pet owner,” she said. “In a couple of months, we may see puppies coming back to the shelter because the family wasn’t really understanding the commitment they were making, so we would just encourage people thinking about getting a pet as a Christmas gift, that can be a wonderful thing, just make sure that you are thinking about the seriousness of that decision.”

Clements added that free adoptions are subject to end at any time this week if funding is exhausted.

RELATED | Pet of the Week, a weekly feature highlighting furry friends in our community that need to be adopted