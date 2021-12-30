Latest update on highway closures in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Local and state law enforcement shut down several highways Thursday due to severe winter weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting difficult roads throughout the region. Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility on many eastern Idaho roadways. There are also slick patches of ice and snow.

As of 4 p.m. the following highways are closed:

U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and the INL Puzzle

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 Newdale and Tetonia

U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border, and nearby Idaho Highway 87 were closed for several hours around midday Thursday, but have since reopened to traffic. It’s unclear when the rest of the roads will reopen.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.