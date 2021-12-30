TODAY'S WEATHER

Latest update on highway closures in eastern Idaho

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland

Fall River
U.S. Highway 20 | Courtesy Idaho Transportation Department

IDAHO FALLS — Local and state law enforcement shut down several highways Thursday due to severe winter weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting difficult roads throughout the region. Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility on many eastern Idaho roadways. There are also slick patches of ice and snow.

As of 4 p.m. the following highways are closed:

  • U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and the INL Puzzle
  • Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River
  • Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia
  • Idaho Highway 33 Newdale and Tetonia

U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana border, and nearby Idaho Highway 87 were closed for several hours around midday Thursday, but have since reopened to traffic. It’s unclear when the rest of the roads will reopen.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

