Lightapolooza: Ammon light parade is back. Large crowds expected on Saturday night.

AMMON — A popular holiday event is back this year in Ammon after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Event organizers are excited to welcome the community back to Lightapolooza. It’s a fun family-friendly event that will begin with a light parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“I think my favorite part is just seeing everybody come out and have a good time. Everybody is excited especially because last year was such a tough year because of COVID and things being canceled and gathering restrictions and things like that,” Ammon Recreation Coordinator Randal Miller said. “It’s just fun to see everybody out having a good time and enjoying it.”

There are over 40 floats signed up for the parade. The parade will begin at the intersection of Eagle Drive and Sunnyside Road, go east to Ammon Road, north to 17th Street, west to Midway, then south to McCowin Park. At the end of the parade, Santa Claus will make his way to the McCowin Park gazebo to visit with kids.

This year’s parade route | Courtesy Facebook

“(There will be) free hot chocolate, free cookies, fireworks, vendors, just lots and lots of fun. There will be a DJ out there with music. It will be great,” said Miller.

Santa Claus from previous Lightapolooza event | Courtesy city of Ammon

The Bonneville County Sheriff Office, Ammon Fire Department and the city of Ammon Public Works will be out working hard to safely secure the parade route and close several intersections during the event.

“Probably the biggest window of delays will be between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. It’s going to be congested with some extra pedestrians and traffic and people setting up to watch (the parade),” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

Lovell recommended the following:

Wherever you choose to set up to view the parade, do these things:

Arrive in enough time prior to street closures to park in designated parking areas or on side streets that do not disrupt traffic flows, block intersections, or driveways.

Respect private property, both residential and businesses and do not block access or leave a mess behind.

Stay out of the street and away from float entries, participants that hand out candy will bring it to the roadside so kids and adults are clear and out of the way of moving vehicles.

Obey traffic control devices, road closed signs, emergency and city vehicles blocking intersections, and personnel directing traffic at all times:

Expect delays in traffic before and after the parade and plan to be patient during that time.

Traffic control and road closures are in place to keep people safe and be as efficient as possible as the parade carries through to its end.

Respect private driveways, sidewalks, and yards along the parade route that may be blocked or closed for safety or for the free access of the property owners. DO NOT expect that you will not get towed away if you are momentarily occupying an area that has been closed off, you are parked illegally, or blocking a street, alley or driveway.

Be patient:

Drivers should pay close attention and expect extra pedestrian traffic.

Pedestrians should stay off the street and utilize sidewalks, crosswalks, and intersections as well as taking extra care around moving vehicles.

“I think it’s a quality community event that celebrates the holidays that brings people together,” Lovell said.

Miller told EastIdahoNews.com he expects the free community event to bring a large crowd. Two years ago, he said there were about 2,000 people at McCowin Park and lined up along the parade route.

Previous Lightapolooza event | Courtesy city of Ammon