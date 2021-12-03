Local man charged with felony voyeurism

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement officials say a Bonneville County man took photos of a 9-year-old girl showering.

The investigation into Alan Gary Moss, 60, began in June when the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office got called about the alleged voyerism. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the girl told investigators while undressing and taking a shower she saw Moss with a phone and heard a click.

Moss is now charged with felony voyeurism after admitting to deputies he took photos of the victim from outside the shower glass, but deleted them, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Investigators spoke with a witness who said Moss told them he took the photo because “the lighting was pretty” and the shower glass had a texture to it.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Moss on Nov. 23 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Friday and posted $7,500 bail.

An initial appearance for Moss is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Although Moss is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.