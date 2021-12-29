Man caring for sick wife surprised with unique gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Jim has been taking care of his ill wife full-time for almost two years. He usually only gets out of the house for short excursions when she has an appointment or when his sister can come to stay with her while he runs to the grocery store, pharmacy or library.

Before his wife’s needs became too great, Jim worked part-time to supplement their fixed income. He focuses now on helping them get by on what they have and providing for all her needs.

Jim doesn’t complain and is committed to taking care of his wife at home as long as he possibly can. He doesn’t see what he is doing as a sacrifice – it’s just what you do for one you love.

There are 3 things Jim could really use right now: hearing aids, new glasses and a computer to help him write. His aspiration is to be an author and he does beta reading for other authors but he has an old outdated laptop.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Jim a visit with some gifts. Watch the video above to see the surprise.