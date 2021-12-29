Man kills father in Menan, say deputies

The following is taken from a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at 3000 block of East 665 North in Menan in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival, deputies located a 39-year-old male victim deceased in the residence.

Further information revealed that the victim got into a domestic disturbance with his 20-year-old son, and at that time the 20-year-old allegedly shot and killed the victim before fleeing the scene. The suspect was involved in a traffic accident approximately four miles from the scene. The suspect was transported to EIRMC; his condition is not known at this time.

No names will be released pending notification of next of kin. Investigation is ongoing.