Man placed on rider after soliciting teen for sex

CHALLIS — A Clayton man will spend up to a year on a rider program after sending disturbing images to a teenage girl.

Steven M. Kelly, 38, was placed on the rider program Monday after previously pleading guilty to felony sexual battery by soliciting a 17-year-old for sex. According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigators saw the graphic text sent by Kelly to the teenage girl.

When sentencing Kelly, District Judge Steven Thompson gave an underlying five to 12-year prison sentence.

A rider program is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Kelly pleaded guilty to the charge with the understanding prosecutors would recommend a sentence, including a pre-sentencing investigation, and not file additional charges. Court documents do not detail what prosecutors requested at the sentencing.

The affidavit shows Kelly sent the victim inappropriate photos and told the victim she would get everything she wanted if she had sex with him.

Court records show Kelly was ordered to pay $3,045.50 in fees and fines.