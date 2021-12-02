Man sentenced for chasing woman with sword

RIGBY — A judge placed a man on probation for using a sword to threaten a woman.

Shawn Winterfeld, 26, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and received his sentence on Nov. 1. Magistrate Judge Robert Crowley handed down the sentence, suspending 79 days in jail and giving 11 days credit of a 90-day sentence.

As part of a plea agreement, a felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s report shows in March, deputies were called to a domestic dispute involving a weapon on East 300 North. When deputies arrived, a woman told them Winterfeld had threatened her with a sword.

The two were involved in an argument when Winterfeld grabbed the 24-inch sword and chased her. Another family member stopped Winterfeld, and Winterfeld went to another area of the house until law enforcement arrived, according to a previous Sheriff’s Office news release.

In addition to the term of probation, court records show Crowley ordered Winterfeld to pay $1,157.50 in fees and fines.