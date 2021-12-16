Man who has never opened a Christmas present is surprised with gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Presley is from Nigeria and has never opened a Christmas present. He comes from very humble circumstances and is attending school at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. He has never experienced winter and needs some warm clothing.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Presley a visit so he could finally open a gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!