Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in eastern Idaho resident

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first case of the Omicron

COVID-19 variant in the health district. The infected individual resides in Fremont County.

The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization,

and death from COVID-19. Public health officials in Idaho continue to recommend that everyone 5 years

of age or older get the COVID-19 vaccine, and that individuals 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster

shot. To schedule an appointment for a booster shot or a first or second dose of vaccine, please call (208) 533-3223.

Other mitigation measures such as wearing face coverings in crowded public places, washing hands or

using hand sanitizer, maintaining space between yourself and others, and testing when ill remain

important parts of managing the pandemic regardless of vaccine status. Identifying illness early allows

people to get proper care and prevent spread to family, friends, and others. It is also recommended to

stay home when you are sick, whether from COVID-19 or other illnesses to prevent unnecessarily

exposing others to germs.