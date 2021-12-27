Parents of 5 boys get a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Brittney and Rich have five boys. Rich has had bad headaches for years, but they have become so bad that they have sometimes temporarily paralyze one side of his body. For the past year or so, they have become so extreme that it is very hard for him to work.

Brittney has taken a part-time bookkeeping job and sells cinnamon rolls to help bring in some income for their family.

They have been to numerous doctors trying to find answers and relief to his severe medical problems, but are still not sure what is exactly wrong.

Secret Santa asked us to visit Brittney and Rich with a Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!