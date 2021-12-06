Pet of the Week: Ranger

Our Pet of the Week today is Ranger! He is a 4-year-old Husky and is super sweet.

He gets along well with other dogs and loves everyone. He likes to explore a lot and he knows all of his basic commands like sit, lay, and shake.

Meet Ranger at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.