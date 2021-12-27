Pocatello woman facing multiple charges after single-vehicle crash reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A woman who was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana after crashing into a tree has reached a plea agreement.

Under the non-biding plea agreement, Megan Renee Housel, 26, will receive probation with an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years, according to court documents.

Officers responding to calls regarding a single-vehicle crash in August found an unoccupied SUV crashed into a tree. Housel, the registered owner of the vehicle, arrived at the scene while police were investigating.

In their attempts to retrieve vehicle registration information, officers identified a zip-top baggie containing a white residue inside the vehicle.

A test of the baggie returned a presumptive for meth. Officers also found a scale, a container with what they believed to be THC wax and a baggie of marijuana in Housel’s possession.

In addition to a felony charge for possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana, Housel was charged with a felony for destruction of evidence. She was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest. There were also six misdemeanor charges for petty theft, which were not explained in documents.

Per an agreement reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Housel will plead guilty to possession of meth, possession of marijuana, two charges of theft and resisting arrest. In exchange, all other charges will be dismissed.

Housel will also pay restitution for all lab testing costs, which have not yet been determined.

She is scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing on Feb. 3.